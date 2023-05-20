Members of our Press Camera Club certainly have, and we can share some of their photographs with you to prove it!

From pretty scenes across York to places on our coast, our snappers have been capturing the wonderful colours of the season.

Dave Allison took a pretty image of reflections on the Ouse while Niall Scarbro caught a hazy sunset at Linton on Ouse, just outside York.

Sue Gabbatiss's photo shows York's Museum Gardens looking fabulous as spring blooms across the park.

The bright red of an early poppy at Foss Island caught the eye of Garry Hornby.

Over at Scarborough, Dawn Humphrey captured the historic castle beyond a field of golden rapeseed.

Keeping on the coast the colourful beach huts at Saltburn were photographed by Andrew Sturdy.

Thanks to all for sharing their photos.

