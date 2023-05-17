Little Bird Artisan Markets are getting set for a weekend busting with markets in Tadcaster, Richmond and Thirsk.

Read next:

Little Bird Artisan Markets bring a modern twist to the traditional markets that so many of Yorkshires Towns are famous for.

They bring together some of the finest artist, bakers, creators, designers and creators to showcase their handmade and specially selected high-quality goods all in the one location.

There are a whole host of different stalls (Image: Little Bird)

Managing Director, Jackie Crozier said: "Although we have three markets, each market is specially curated to ensure there is a wide variety of stalls for all ages, tastes and needs. So, if you are looking for some organic skin or body care, fragrant candles to smell your home, clothes, accessories, art, photography, gifts, crafts, woodwork and lots more. Not forgetting all the delicious food and drink options, whether that be some locally distilled alcohol, tasty cakes and bakes for afternoon tea or the amazing ranges of cheese, jams and preserves to stock up your cupboards.

"Also, the street food vendors with their range of hot and cold food and drink to keep you supplied in coffee and snacks or lunch as you wander around the stalls.

"Shopping online is so convenient from your home, but by visiting the market and buying the unique goods directly from the small business you are helping them to fulfil their dream and bring their goods to the communities across the area.

"The towns that we trade in also have lots of tourist attractions and local businesses for you to visit and make it into a day out for all the family. If that’s a bike ride around the town, visit to a café or pub for lunch, taking the kids to the local museums and learn about local history or even getting together with friends or bringing your dog for a walk around."

The market will be in Thirsk on Sunday (Image: Little Bird)

The markets will take place on Saturday (May 20) from 10am – 3pm at the Britannia car park in Tadcaster and on Sunday (May 21) from 10am – 3pm in Market Place, Richmond and at the same time in Market Place, Thirsk on Sunday.

For further information visit littlebirdmade.com or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk

The markets will be on across the weekend (Image: Little Bird)