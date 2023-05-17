Research by The Cocktail Co, producers of ready-to-drink cocktails, has shown that on average over the last five years, Google searches around the term ‘picnic’ reaches its crescendo on June 1.

And in particular, Thornton-le-Dale ranks third on the list for locations where ‘picnic’ searches were highest – thanks to scenic spots such as Dalby Forest and of course the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

The UK’s top 10 picnic hotspots were revealed as:

1. Wirksworth, Derbyshire Dales

2. Aldershot, Hampshire

3. Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire

4. Bath, Somerset

5. Parkgate, Rotherham

6. Woodley, Berkshire

7. Rowde, Wiltshire

8. Rowington, Warwickshire

9. Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex

10. West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

The data also showed that 4pm is the most popular time for a picnic, with the number of people talking about ‘picnics’ on social media reaching its peak at 4pm – when the temperature reaches its warmest, and we’re all ready for an afternoon tipple.

Abby Matthews, Director of The Cocktail Co, said: “Picnics are an absolutely iconic British summer activity, and so many of us have such fond memories of picnics we’ve enjoyed over the years.

“There’s so many elements to a picnic, which is exactly what makes them so great; the spot you choose, the games you play and of course, the food and drink that you bring – which is why we wanted to work out exactly what Brits need to have the ultimate picnic with their family and friends this summer!"

