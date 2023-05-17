It wasn’t just at university that I learned about the subject . The invaluable experience that Banks provided has served me extremely well over the years.

I was therefore most sad to read that the shop has closed, but this is a universal story, of course.

In Glasgow, where we have lived since 1967, I can no longer quietly buy sheet music or CDs, although I would be spoiled for choice if I wanted a drum kit or anything electronic.

My main job at Banks was to make up the daily order of music not available from the shop’s massive stock.

This was done by hand-written letters which had to be in the post to publishers in London by 6pm. Overseeing this was Miss Banks, my chain-smoking, slightly scary but ultimately kind boss. She taught me that clarity and accuracy were vital.

But other, less intimidating people there were there as well. Keith, Bernard, Derek, Doreen, Ray, Ken and Nicholas, where are you now?

Glyn Bragg, Craigton Gardens, Milngavie, Glasgow