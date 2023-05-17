York’s new council leader Cllr Claire Douglas promises early action on the blue badge ban and that she will ‘find a way of allowing everybody to access the centre of York the way the rest of us take for granted’ (How do Labour pledges stack up? May 12).
That seems a good approach.
But surely what we do take for granted is that York city centre’s maze of narrow streets has long been pedestrianised and if we find walking to the centre challenging, then we can use public transport in the form of Park & Ride and other bus services or taxis.
Previous experience showed that York’s central streets could not accommodate unlimited demand for blue badge parking without serious congestion for pedestrians (and buggy users), particularly when poorly supervised.
We need to do what we can to make life easier for those with mobility constraints but the right balance must be struck.
I do hope that the new council will look radically at how access for all can be delivered with the help of more appropriate public transport and better supervision. It mustn’t simply rely on a return to extensive on-street parking along York’s pedestrianised streets.
Andrew Scott, Fishergate
