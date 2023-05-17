Officers are currently searching for Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York yesterday (May 16).

A police spokesman said: "We believe that they may have caught a train to Hull from York at approximately 4:00pm

"They were last seen leaving an address in Hull at approximately 8.30pm last night (May 16) heading towards Pearson Park.

"Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York and may be travelling with two males.

"Friends and family have been unable to contact them.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen the girls or who has information about their whereabouts, to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately."

Keira is described as white, 5’3, slim build, very long blonde hair, with pale skin and blue eyes.

She is thought to be wearing a cropped grey Timmy Hilfiger tee shirt, light blue ripped jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Katie is described as white, 5’4, slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, tanned complexion and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a drawstring JD Sports bag and wearing bangles on her wrist.

Anyone who has seen them, or has information that could assist us, is asked to call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote our reference number 12230087971 when passing information.