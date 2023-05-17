Officers have been searching for Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York yesterday (May 16).

A police spokesman said earlier: "We believe that they may have caught a train to Hull from York at approximately 4pm.

"They were last seen leaving an address in Hull at approximately 8.30pm last night (May 16) heading towards Pearson Park.

"Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York and may be travelling with two males.

"Friends and family have been unable to contact them.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen the girls or who has information about their whereabouts, to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately."

But officers now say the girls have been found in Humberside.