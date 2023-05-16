North Yorkshire Police say concerns are growing for Leila, who was reported missing by her family this afternoon (Tuesday, May 16), when she didn't return home from school.

Members of the public are being asked to report possible sightings and information immediately.

Leila was last seen in Woodlea Avenue in the Acomb area of York at 4pm on Tuesday, police said.

A police spokesperson added: "Both Leila’s family and the police have been making extensive inquiries to locate her.

"However, concerns are now growing for her safety, and she is vulnerable due to her age."

Leila has red shoulder length hair, a slim build and she wears glasses.

She is wearing her school uniform with blue collared polo shirt, light green coat with flowers, a sparkly silver back pack and knee length socks.

The police spokesperson added: "Officers are continuing to search for her in and around the town and visiting known friends and locations she has previously been."

If you have seen Leila or someone who matches her description, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, selecting option one.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so police can make sure Leila is safe and well.

Please quote reference NYP-16052023-0388 when providing details.