John William Renel, aged 68, of Main Street, Sessay, was found guilty of all five charges today (May 16) following a trial at York Crown Court.

The charges included one count of rape and four counts of indecent assault.

Detective Constable Alison Morris, of North Yorkshire Police’s Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team, said: “John William Renel is a predatory child abuser who has caused unimaginable trauma to the courageous victim in this case.

“I truly hope the outcome at court, along with the significant custodial sentence handed to her perpetrator, provides comfort, strength and hope for the future.”

If you have been a victim of abuse, you can make a report on the North Yorkshire Police website or call officers on 101.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

You can also contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire on the website or by calling 01609 643100.

Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s SARC on 0330 223 0362 or bridgehouse.sarc@nhs.net.