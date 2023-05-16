Next up at the tiny 40-seat venue will be Hull-born singer and musician Carrie Martin - whose debut performance in Hunmanby in 2018 was a sell-out.

She'll be back at the venue on June 24.

"We're really looking forward to seeing Carrie, who resurrected a love of music that she had held since childhood and returned to writing, playing, singing and performing in 2011 once she had raised her family," said Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder David Thompson.

"Her tone rests somewhere between a young Kate Bush and All About Eve's Julianne Regan: delicate but infused with inner strength.

"It will be a joy to welcome her back and hear music from her new album, Evergreen."

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founders David and Tom Mellor share a love of music and designed the Pot Still coffee shop to accommodate a live band without overpowering the room.

Seating just 40, the coffee shop a is a 'small, intimate venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food', they say.

Forthcoming events include more live music 'distillery sessions' and the annual Distillery Open Day on July 29.

Tours of the Distillery, home to Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, are also available seven days a week.

Carrie Martin, Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Hunmanby. Tickets £15 without food or £25 with a summer buffet created by the Pot Still Coffee Shop team from bit.ly/DistillerySessions-CarrieMartin-June2023 or by calling 01723 891758.