Vale of York Athletic Community demonstrated "exceptional performance and outstanding talent" at the recent Yorkshire Track and Field Championships.

The team's athletes, Ian Martin, Will Haw and Harry Bromley, showcased their talents, securing medals, setting personal bests and proving their worth among Yorkshire's top competitors.

The event, held at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium in Cudworth on Saturday (May 13), was Ian's debut in the men's senior triple jump, where he displayed his newly-found jumping skills, clinching the bronze medal.

Harry competed in the under 17s long jump, narrowly missing out on a medal position but showcasing his potential. Sunday (May 14) proved to be a momentous day for Vale of York as their athletes took on the competition, earning multiple medals.

Harry kicked off the day with an impressive performance in the under 17s triple jump. Building upon his previous achievements as a bronze medalist, he demonstrated his growth and secured the Yorkshire County Championship Triple Jump gold medal title, setting a new personal best in the process.

Next in line was Will, competing in the under 20s 3000-metre race. He remained focused and true to his rhythm and speed. His determination paid off in the final 400 metres, where he unleashed 100-metre sprint, propelling him to a silver medal finish.

Ian closed the event in the senior men's long jump. Eager to achieve another medal, he set a 20-centimetre personal best and secured another well-deserved bronze medal.

A spokesperson for the coaching and development team for the Vale of York group, said: "We extend our warmest congratulations to all the athletes who participated in the Yorkshire Track and Field Championships.

"Their outstanding performances, determination and sportspersonship exemplify the spirit of our community.

"We are immensely proud of all our athletes' achievements and look forward to their continued success.

"Vale of York's triumphant weekend serves as a testament to the club's ongoing commitment to improving track and field facilities in the area, dedication to training and nurturing of talent."

The club said it would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to team manager Beverley Horsfield, who volunteered as an official on both days of the championship.

"Her commitment and support were invaluable in ensuring that the club presence extended beyond the competitors, showcasing the club's dedication to the sport," a club spokesperson said.

The group is a grassroots athletics club dedicated to the local community, promoting good sporting behaviour and helping everyone of all ages achieve their potential. With a commitment to nurturing the next generation of athletes, Vale of York aims to inspire and shape the future of athletics in Yorkshire.