Named ‘Multiply’, the council run project was rolled out after a £3.3 million government investment was secured from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, as part of the UK Government’s levelling up agenda

The initiative has been supported by a partnership of North Yorkshire Council’s Adult Learning Service, City of York Council’s York Learning, and a consortium led by Knaresborough-based non-profit organisation Better Connect.

Now, a North Yorkshire Council spokesperson has said plans are being drawn up to ensure a greater number of people benefit from the project.

"The cost-of-living crisis has heightened the need for people to have adequate numeracy skills to help to keep a close check on their personal finances," they said.

In the first 12 months of the project, Multiply has seen more than 3,000 learners who did not already have a GCSE grade four (or C) in maths sign up in York and North Yorkshire.

The council spokesperson said the learners gained maths skills and qualifications while learning at a pace that suited them.

Further Multiply events are to be planned across the communities, including an event for National Numeracy Day tomorrow (May 17).

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said she was “delighted” with the project’s success.

Cllr Annabel Wilkinson (Image: Newsquest)

“The impact on our communities has been immense, with learners telling us that as a direct result of the course they have sorted through their bills and saved money, signed up for accredited numeracy courses and developed confidence in numbers,” she said.

“Outreach activities have taken place in community venues where learners would not normally be engaged, such as libraries, supermarkets, racecourses, and festivals.

“This has encouraged learners to experience new activities and helped to remove the ‘fear’ of maths.”

Following the success of the scheme, learners from across York and North Yorkshire were honoured during the first 'Multiply Celebration and Awards Ceremony' at The Principal in York on May 3.

The ceremony was hosted by North Yorkshire Council’s Adult Learning Service and City of York Council’s York Learning.

Award winner Karen Dodds (left) receives her trophy from Multiply development manager, Lois Calvert (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

It acknowledged and celebrated the learners who had taken positive steps to gain maths skills for free by signing up to the government’s flagship numeracy programme.

Almost 100 learners and Multiply partners attended the ceremony and 17 winners received a trophy and a Bettys tea gift hamper.

Cllr Wilkinson said: "Well done to each and every person who signed up to the numeracy scheme and to our proud winners.”

To find out more about the scheme in York and North Yorkshire, email multiply@northyorks.gov.uk