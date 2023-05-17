St Paul’s Church of England Primary School, which is based in Holgate, retained its 'Good' judgement once again following an ungraded inspection.

The inspector found that the school is "at the heart of its community” and that “pupils are proud of their school and they enjoy coming to school and learning with their friends”.

The school, which runs on the motto “a place to belong”, was found to be a welcoming place where pupils have a strong sense of belonging and find learning at school fun.

Headteacher Christie Waite said: “We are pleased that the inspector captured our school so positively. We pride ourselves on being a family and a place to belong.

"The pupils, as they do every day, made us incredibly proud and the inspector had the opportunity to see some of the wide-ranging additional enrichment we routinely provide for our children, including a rock concert and book fair that our parents also had the pleasure of attending.

"The staff always work incredibly hard to support our pupils and their families and we are very pleased that this was seen during the inspection. We would like to thank our families for their ongoing support and overwhelmingly positive feedback during the inspection."

Pupil behaviour in class and at social times was reported as "exceptionally positive", learning in mathematics is "strong" and the school’s prioritising of reading was recognised.

The inspectors found pupils at the school to be "attentive and respectful" and said they "cooperate well together".

In early years it was noted how all children settle quickly because of the care and attention staff give them.

Tom Mitchell, chair of governors at the school, said: “It is reassuring that the inspection witnessed some of the positive experiences that our pupils experience day in day out.

"What sits behind that is the school’s vision and ambition for all pupils, including those who are disadvantaged - and an incredibly hardworking, capable and dedicated team of staff who put pupils at the centre of everything the school does.

"Both our headteacher Christie Waite and our acting headteacher Yvonne Methley were present during the two-day inspection and the school gives them huge thanks for their leadership and commitment. The whole school community can look forward very positively to the future."

The report shows that the school's safeguarding methods are "effective" and staff are "vigilant and well trained" in how to keep pupils safe.

The inspectors found that the school does need to improve on rates of absence and persistent absence for some pupils, which remain "too high" and could lead to them missing out on "valuable learning and social opportunities".