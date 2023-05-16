Jamie Alexander Wheeler, 32, previously of Riccall near Selby, but now of Kippax in Leeds, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a paedophile manual, three counts of making indecent images of children, six counts of sexual touching, eight counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of taking an indecent photo of a child and two counts of meeting a child to engage in a sexual act.

Wheeler was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison at York Crown Court today (May 16) and he was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and give a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

His offending was discovered when a colleague reported concerns after seeing inappropriate images on the desktop of his laptop, the court heard.

During his arrest, police officers seized 33 electronic devices including laptops, phones and memory sticks. Forensic examination of the devices revealed over 26,000 indecent images of children including 4,721 category A images, which are the most serious and depict the worst kind of abuse.

Officers said they also discovered a paedophile manual that went into detail about how to groom children in the lead up to abusing them.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Claire Hudson, of York and Selby CID, said: “The images found on Wheeler’s devices depicted sickening and very distressing images of children being abused.

“Behind every image is a terrified child that has suffered in the worst possible way. By downloading these images he has helped fuel the horrific trade in child sexual abuse images, re-victimising every child in those photos and videos.

“While we did not identify any evidence that he was directly involved in the worst kind of sexual offending, we did identify direct offences of sexual touching and other grooming offences to which he thankfully pleaded guilty and spared the victims the trauma of giving evidence at court.

“When his offending was discovered, we worked with our partner agencies to ensure immediate safeguarding measures were put in place, including his suspension from his job and conditions imposed to prevent any contact with any children.

“I hope Wheeler uses his time in prison to take make use of the help available to prevent re-offending in the future.”

If you are a victim of abuse, you can report it by contacting the police by calling 101, or if you are in immediate danger, call 999.

North Yorkshire Police said victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) on 0330 223 0362 or sarc@nhs.net.

You can also contact Supporting Victims direct by calling 01609 643100.