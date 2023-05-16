As previously reported by The Press, 36-year-old Adam Gray, who is from York and now lives with his young family in Harrogate, first featured in The Press back in 2020 when he was told that he had between six to 12 months to live.

He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer, a rare and incurable tumour that spread to his lungs, liver and into his lymph nodes.

Amazingly, after treatment he was found to be in remission, but, sadly, over Christmas, after a routine check up, doctors found that the tumours had returned again.

Adam pictured with his children, Amelie and Wilf (Image: The Gray Family)

Adam's brother-in-law, Ollie Hewitt, is organising a fundraising family event at Millthorpe School in South Bank on the weekend of June 2 and 3.

And Ollie says the family has been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses and the community.

He said: "We've had an amazing response from local businesses and individuals who have kindly offered up their time and resources to support the day.

"Caesar's Italian Restaurant in York have been incredibly generous and have offered to supply us freshly-made dough for us to make into pizzas to sell and coaches from Ignite Sports, Rowntree's Tennis Club and Heworth Tennis club will be offering free coaching for children at various points through Saturday for children of all ages 12 and under."

Ollie Hewitt at Millthorpe School in York (Image: Ollie Hewitt)

As The Press reported last month, York City midfielder Paddy McLaughlin will also be taking part in a charity football match on the Saturday and will be doing a meet and greet after he plays his slot at 8am.

There are now close to 40 raffle prizes including: an Abbot’s Green Luxury Lodges short stay voucher - for four nights Monday to Friday or three nights Friday to Monday excluding school holidays, a £30 voucher for Knavesmire Butchers, afternoon tea for two at Middletons Hotel, two City Cruises Fish and Chips Cruise tickets, a £20 Spark:York voucher, a two night stay at York city centre apartment and Leeds Rhinos tickets.

Paddy McLaughlin will be taking part

The idea behind the event is to raise as much money as possible for Adam to have ongoing treatment abroad.

Adam travelled to India two weeks ago with the intention of carrying out his Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) as earlier plans to have the treatment in Germany had become too expensive.

Sadly, after arriving, scans revealed that the receptors on his tumours that are needed for the treatment were not there, meaning the cancer cells had changed and PRRT is now not an option for him.

He has now undertaken a different treatment with the hope that it helps before facing the possibility of second line chemotherapy.

The family is selling raffle tickets at £2 each or 3 tickets for £5. Payment can be made via Adam's Just Giving page with 'raffle' added to their donation.

The family has launched a website for people to book their slots for the football here.

There's a donation of £10 or more to play which can be made via the JustGiving page.