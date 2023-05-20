The Friends of Rowntree Park group said it is focused on empowering teenage girls and expanding their access to public spaces - and as part of their ongoing project on improving the park for older girls they are hosting a month of events.

The activities will take place throughout June and are primarily aimed at girls aged 10-18.

The events running through June will include a range of activities, such as sports and

fitness classes, art and craft workshops, music and dance performances and

community service projects.

The group said these activities aim to promote physical and mental health, creativity, self-expression, risk taking, having fun with like-minded people and trying new things and above all - raising awareness that there is a need to continue to improve parks to make them better, and safer, for women and girls.

Abigail, charity manager of the Friends of Rowntree Park and the creator of this project, said: "We want to create a space where girls can feel safe, confident and empowered to be themselves. We believe that every girl deserves access to public spaces and the opportunities they offer.

"Our events aim to inspire girls, build supportive networks with other girls and women, and try to change the fact that girls' use of parks drops as they get older."

The events will run throughout June (Image: Supplied)

Abigail was a presenter at a national conference last week that saw the release of new guidance on ‘Safer parks for Women and Girls’. The work was commissioned by Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin and the research was led by Anna Barker, Leeds University.

"Others involved included Green Flag, Make Space for Girls and Keep Britain Tidy. The project and guidance has been featured in national media.

Abigail also spoke on the BBC Radio 4 Today show and BBC2 Jeremy Vine show last week alongside Make Space for Girls.

Abigail added: "There are numerous reasons why girls' use of parks falls as they get older including wider societal issues, however looking at what girls want in parks and how we can make parks feel more welcoming, all helps to start to make the change.

"Our research has shown that ultimately changes girls want are similar to those many boys want too."

The ‘Make Space for Girls’ programme of events in Rowntree Park invites all girls in York, and the surrounding areas, to join them in Rowntree Park throughout June.

The Friends of Rowntree Park are also seeking funding for some equipment requested by local girls and would like to hear from any businesses or individuals who may be interested in sponsoring.