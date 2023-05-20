The Eastside Community Hub in Whitby has been officially declared open, one of the first of the projects funded from the Government’s Town Deal scheme to reach its completion.

The project provides an extension to Eastside Community Centre, which allows it to host a greater range of activities and training sessions alongside a new community cafe. As part of the scheme, a purpose-built gym for Whitby Boxing Club was created to allow it to grow its membership.

The Abbots Road building received a contribution from the Towns Fund of £823,000 to build a modern new home for Whitby Boxing Club, to give the opportunity for more young people to participate in sport.

Additional funding for the Whitby Boxing Club came from Sport England and The Sirius Foundation.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, councillor Derek Bastiman, said: “The opening of the boxing club and the Eastside Community Hub is a major boost to the residents of Whitby.

“Every Town Deal project was chosen because they are transformative and can have a positive impact for our residents.

“The boxing club offers a safe, properly coached environment for youngsters to get exercise and make friends. We already know the great work and support on offer at the community hub and the extension will only open up those opportunities to even more people.”

The 14 projects being funded from the Town Deal scheme are designed to deliver better outcomes for residents and businesses by making the area more vibrant and alive while building on the cultural heritage.

North Yorkshire Council’s member for Whitby Streonshalh division, Cllr Neil Swannick, said: “It is fantastic that the east side of Whitby has been able to benefit from the funding.

“I look forward to seeing the new community hub being well-used by the many local organisations and residents’ groups in the area.”

Earlier this month, directors of the community hub and invited guests came together to mark the opening of the site.

The boxing gym opened its doors last year and in January was visited by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Dehenna Davison MP, who was seeing how the Town Deal projects were progressing in the region.

The Eastside Community Hub project sponsor and chair of directors, Sandra Turner, added: “With our extension and other improvements we have now got three useable rooms and the café will further help to open it up to our community, especially those who are maybe on their own and do not have somewhere to go.

"We are looking forward to a really positive future now that we have got this wonderful building at our disposal."