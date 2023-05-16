Rebecca Rowan's interest in photography was first ignited as an eight-year-old, when she was given Zenith film camera to capture her childhood in the Scottish Borders.

As a youngster she spent hours developing black and white photographs with her dad in the family bathroom, using tape and towels to block out all light.

But, although she loved taking photos, Rebecca opted to study archaeology at university – and later moved to a career in crime scene investigation with the police.

Buildings in Scarborough captured by Rebecca (Image: Supplied)

Rebecca, who lives in Easingwold, said: “Photography ended up being integral to both my studies and career choice. I photographed digs and crime scenes, recording observations without judgement.

“This is exactly what happens during the process of mindful photography. Something catches your eye – like a flower – and you take a photo as a record of that moment.”

Now, Rebecca is at the forefront of developing the art of mindful photography in the UK and believes it can be a life-changer for those with anxiety, depression or stress.

She has gone on to volunteer for York Mind – eventually running photography sessions for people experiencing mental health difficulties.

Rebecca said: “It is all about taking time out to nurture awareness in yourself and your surroundings. The outcome is beautiful photography and a calmer mind.

'Beauty in the everyday' by Rebecca (Image: Supplied)

“Many of the people I have worked with have noticed that their anxiety levels have reduced and that they have become more motivated and patient. It’s amazing.”

Rebecca has just been awarded a grant from the Community Mental Health Transformation (CMHT) programme to support her work.

The funding will be spent on running specialist photography courses in Norton and Scarborough over the next few months – all with a direct emphasis on wellbeing.

She added: "I have lived experience of stress and periods of anxiety, so I know from personal experience that using mindful photography can really help with that.

“You get locked into your own world when taking photos. This allows you to slow down and feel the moment – then come back and see things a different way.

“It can help you to resolve conflicts in your life, by processing your situation through concentration. You drill down to the here and now and really think about things.”

Rebecca's work now takes her around the region (Image: Supplied)

Past students of Rebecca have reported a host of benefits – such as enhanced self-esteem, increased motivation and a determination to “get things done”.

Her work now takes her across the region, where she has helped support charities, veterans, hospitals, survivors of abuse and people in the criminal justice system.

Further details can be found on Rebecca's Mindful Photography website.