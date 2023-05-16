The event, which will raise funds for a variety of initiatives across the community, will include wooden horse racing, games and a hog roast, followed by live music in the evening.

Lion President Pauline Lowry said, ‘We know money is tight this year, and so we have kept ticket prices as low as we can, so that as many people as possible can come. Our family ticket is £35 for two adults and two under 16s, which includes a visit to the hog roast for all the family’.

"We support many individuals and groups across the community. Our welfare officers have seen an increase in requests for things like basic home items, bedding, heating oil, furniture and white goods. Our members also deliver fish and chips every Saturday to older and housebound people in Norton and Malton from autumn to spring.

"We’ve taken groups of Young Carers to the Pantomime, plus children from Ryedale Special Families on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. We have also just launched our community awards program where local groups can apply for a £600 grant."

The family fun day will be held on Sunday, May 21, from 2-10pm at Newstead Cottage Stables in Norton.

Tickets can be bought at www.maltonnortonlions.co.uk/ or the club's Facebook page.