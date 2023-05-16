Tang Hall Primary School has been judged 'good' in all areas following a two-day inspection in March.

Inspectors praised the quality of the curriculum at the school, which has 247 pupils, saying: “Since the previous inspection, leaders have worked with passion and determination to further improve the curriculum and the behaviour of pupils.”

Head teacher, Jo Slack, said: “I feel very privileged to be the head teacher of Tang Hall Primary School. It is a community of pupils, their families and school staff who are dedicated to ensuring the very best education and pastoral support are offered to our children through building strong relationships. I am delighted that the hard work since our previous inspection has been recognised by the inspection team.”

During their visit, inspectors met with the head teacher, curriculum leaders, governors and pupils; carried out in-depth reviews of early reading, mathematics, science, physical education and history; and examined safeguarding records, attendance figures, curriculum plans and policies.

Highlighting what the school does well, inspectors noted: “There are warm and supportive relationships between pupils and staff.”

“Pupils are safe at the school. Pupils have a good understanding of bullying and are confident that teachers will sort out any problems that arise.

“Leaders provide pupils with opportunities to build resilience, experience enrichment and explore the wider world through their CREW activities.”

The strengths of the school’s redesigned curriculum were recognised with the report saying: “Leaders know that speech, language and communication difficulties can be a barrier to pupils’ learning. Leaders have designed the curriculum to address this.” “The mathematics curriculum is a strength of the school. Leaders have developed a range of materials to support teachers to implement the teaching of mathematics effectively.”

Inspectors also recognised the positive relationships the school has with parents and carers stating: “Staff build strong links with parents. Early years teachers welcome parents into the classroom at the start of each day to share in their child’s learning.”

The report said that in some foundation subjects the work that teachers set pupils to complete is in some cases too limited and does not capture their curriculum coverage and that, in some cases, work that pupils are asked to complete does not enable them to fully demonstrate the depth of their understanding.

The school has been part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust since May 2017 and was last inspected in February 2020 when it was also graded 'good'.

Chair of governors, Jacqueline Walsh, said: “We are all delighted that the Ofsted inspectors were able to recognise the hard work that has been put into remodelling the curriculum and strengthening the behaviour systems at Tang Hall Primary School. We are particularly pleased that the warm and supportive relationships between staff and pupils were acknowledged. A special thanks must be expressed to Mrs Slack and her team for their dedication and tenacity, and to the Pathfinder MAT for their support, as we continue our improvement journey.”

Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust’s CEO, Andrew Daly, said: “Well done to the staff, governors, pupils and families at Tang Hall. This is a well-deserved outcome and a reflection of the continued hard work and dedication of the entire school community. I am particularly pleased that the report highlights the excellent work of Mrs Slack and her team to develop the school’s curriculum and recognises the role of governors and the trust in supporting the school’s improvement journey.”