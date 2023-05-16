It comes as a rise of over 500 user reports indicated that they were having trouble accessing Trainline via the website Downdetector.

Discussing the current outage, 58% have reported issues with the app, 39% with ticketing and 4% with the website.

Many users who are currently on trains for the morning commute are facing issues with getting their tickets.

Trainline being down has impacted on some commuters heading to work (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Some took to Twitter, with one user writing: "WHY IS TRAINLINE NOT WORKING PLEASEEEE."

Currently, Trainline has not shared any information on the app's outage, however, via a customer reply on Twitter from West Midlands Railway, they shared: "I've just had information through from Trainline. All their powered sites and apps are affected at the moment."

What is DownDector?





DownDector is an online website that allows users of popular services including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.