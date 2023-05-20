Ambiente Tapas has taken the initiative to train key members of its team as 'Mental Health First Aiders' - reinforcing its dedication to the well-being of their employees.

The firm said it aims to break down the barriers surrounding mental health conversations. By having Mental Health First Aiders present in the restaurant, both employees and customers can feel reassured that there is a compassionate and understanding support system in place.

Rob Scott-South, group general manager at Ambiente Tapas, said: “Championing mental health in the restaurant industry is about nourishing the well-being of our employees.

"By championing mental health in our restaurants, we’re helping to make a step in the right direction to destigmatise mental health in the restaurant industry as a whole."

Ambiente Tapas has collaborated with Connect2Care, industry experts, who deliver award-winning vocational training.