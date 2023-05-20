Through measures like installing chiller doors, air source heat pumps and more efficient fridges and lights, Aldi is set to save the equivalent of 142 tonnes of carbon emissions each year in its Yorkshire stores.

The announcement forms part of Aldi’s ongoing efforts to minimise its carbon emissions and climate impact.

The supermarket has been carbon neutral since January 2019 thanks to a number of sustainability initiatives, including the use of solar panels, switching to 100 per cent green electricity and investing in a greener fleet as well as carbon reduction projects.

As well as reducing environmental impact, introducing these measures will save on energy costs, helping the supermarket to keep prices low for customers and maintain its position as the cheapest supermarket in the UK.

Liz Fox, director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to minimise our carbon footprint while keeping prices as low as possible for our customers.

“It’s great to see just how much energy the new measures we are introducing will save in stores across Yorkshire.”

Aldi has pledged to achieve net zero carbon from electricity use by 2030.