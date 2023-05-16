FIREFIGHTERS have been called in after reports of a fire at a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at just before 5pm last night (May 15) after reports of a fire at a property in Selby.
A service spokesman said: "Selby crews attended a fire involving a large domestic detached garage and immediately requested a further two appliances to attend due to the size of the fire and the possibility of it spreading to neighbouring properties.
"York and Snaith from Humberside Fire Service attended and the crew extinguished the fire.
"The garage was destroyed by fire. Crews prevented the fire from spreading and used main jets."
