Ellie left St Augustines School on Sandybed Lane in Scarborough shortly before 3.20pm yesterday (May 15) and had not been seen since.

Ellie was last seen wearing the St Augustines School uniform. This is a dark blue jumper with a white shirt underneath, black trousers, and a blue striped tie. Ellie also had a black puffa style jacket with her.

Police carried out extensive enquiries in the Scarborough area to locate Ellie and were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. But now officers say a member of the public who had seen the media appeal alerted them to her whereabouts.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to locater her," they say.