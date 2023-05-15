Ryedale's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week: • A64, from 9.30am May 2 to 3.30pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Hopgrove to Seamer, mobile lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• A64, from 8pm February 20 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Claxton, traffic signals for drainage works.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A64, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 westbound, Brambling fields to Pickering, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• A64, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Ganton to Staxton, mobile lane closures for inspections.
• A64, from 1.30pm May 20 to 6pm May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound, Scampston, lane closure for event off network.
• A64, from 8pm May 20 to 4am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound, Claxton, carriageway closure for NPG, diversion in place via local authority network.
• A64, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 westbound, Brambling fields to Pickering, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• A64, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Malton to Brambling fields, Lane closure for barrier repair.
• A64, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Whitwell to Barton Hill, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• A64, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound, East Heslerton, lane closure for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
