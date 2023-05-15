The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week: • A64, from 9.30am May 2 to 3.30pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Hopgrove to Seamer, mobile lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A64, from 8pm February 20 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Claxton, traffic signals for drainage works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A64, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 westbound, Brambling fields to Pickering, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A64, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Ganton to Staxton, mobile lane closures for inspections.

• A64, from 1.30pm May 20 to 6pm May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound, Scampston, lane closure for event off network.

• A64, from 8pm May 20 to 4am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound, Claxton, carriageway closure for NPG, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A64, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 westbound, Brambling fields to Pickering, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A64, from 8pm May 24 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Malton to Brambling fields, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A64, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound and westbound, Whitwell to Barton Hill, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A64, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A64 eastbound, East Heslerton, lane closure for BT works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.