TEAM members from a York cricket club said they are "getting fed up" after vandals have targeted their equipment on a styring of occasions.
Ovington Cricket Club, which is based in South Bank, said its equipment has faced four separate attacks so far this season.
The sight screens have been ripped out, kicked in and bent, with some beyond repair.
A spokesperson for the club said: "This has come at great cost to the club.
"The events continue to escalate, with the latest incidents occurring this weekend.
"We are only able to continue due to a small pool of volunteers and events like this are both disheartening to the club itself and the local community we serve."
The club's equipment was first damaged on the weekend May 8 - and they said they have made "multiple calls" to the police since.
"We are just getting so fed up with the situation," the spokesperson added.
