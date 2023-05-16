Katherine Bray is taking part in the ‘Cape Wrath Ultra’ which will see her run from Fort William to Cape Wrath in Scotland, a distance of 248 miles in eight days.

Running an average of 31 miles per day, she will wade through rivers, wash in streams, sleep in a tent and carry all her own food and water for the day. Often in very remote areas, Katherine will have no mobile connection and will rely on a compass to navigate her way through rugged, mountainous terrain climbing on average 1,400 metres per day, tracked by GPS.

Katherine, who lives in Pickering, has run over 650 miles since January in training preparation for the

Last year, Katherine raised £4500 for Ryedale Special Families by running over 100 miles in a day. This year she hopes to raise even more money for the charity.

Katherine said: “I have never done anything of this magnitude before, running over 30 miles a day on consecutive days and over mountains.

"Map reading isn’t my strength so this will be a challenge too. I have moments of feeling quite overwhelmed by it all but I take a deep breath and tell myself, the bigger the challenge the higher I rise.

" I am determined to do this and raise as much money as I can for Ryedale Special Families in the process.”

RSF support families of children and young adults who have disabilities and additional needs in the Ryedale area and are in the process of trying to raise £m to build a new home near Pickering.

Carrie Brackstone, mother of Ruby Sugars, an eight-year-old girl who suffers complex disabilities and is losing her sight, is supporting Katherine in her fund-raising:

Carrie said: “I have never met anyone as focussed and driven as Katherine - if anyone can do this, she can. Parents of disabled children in rural areas face additional challenges for accessing increasingly diminishing services. Ryedale Special Families provides invaluable support for over 300 local families, a much-needed new home will enable the charity to expand on its services. Please do support Katherine in her challenge; she is one brave lady."

Rob Davis fundraising co-ordinator for RSF, said: “This will no doubt be Katherine’s thought challenge yet! To run one marathon is tough enough, but to run for eight consecutive days, at an average of 30 miles a day, is phenomenal.

"We’d like to thank Katherine for her continued support of Ryedale Special Families and wish her every success on this incredible challenge.”

Katherine’s Justgiving page can be found at: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/katherine-brayultra