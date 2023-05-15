TransPennine Express (TPE), has confirmed that there will be no major changes to its services when the next timetable is introduced from Sunday, May 21, but some timing amendments may result in changes to train times for some customers.

The operator runs services from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough.

As reported by The Press last week, services run by TPE are to be brought under government control.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper confirmed this decision due to “continuous cancellations” with the operator.

The Cabinet minister decided not to extend or renew TPE’s contract, bringing services in to the Department for Transport’s Operator of Last Resort from May 28.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director at TPE, said the firm is to make some “minor changes” to its current timetable this month.

She added: “Our number one focus is providing the most reliable and punctual service possible for customers, and we continue to prioritise this following the recent disruption which has impacted some of those using our trains.

“Our priority is delivering a train service people can depend on whether it’s getting them to work, school or an important appointment.”

The new timetables are now available to view on TPE’s website.