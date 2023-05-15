Police say a teenager has since been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car as they were able to track it because the victim's phone was still inside with tracking enabled .

North Yorkshire Police were called to a report that a red Citroen C1 car had been stolen from outside the Royal Spice Indian restaurant on Burton Stone Lane, York, at about 8.45pm on Saturday, May 13.

A police spokesman said: "The owner of the car had left the vehicle for a very short time while she went into the restaurant. While she did so, a man got in and drove off. The victim chased after the stolen car, and it stopped about 50 metres up the road, allowing her to catch up and attempt to open the door.

"However, the suspect then drove off again, resulting in the victim falling and sustaining minor injuries, which required hospital treatment.

"The victim’s phone was in the vehicle, and officers were able to track it in real time as it drove up the A19 towards Easingwold.

"The stolen car was spotted by police near Easingwold, at which point the driver jumped out and ran off."

A 17-year-old was arrested near Crayke a short time later, on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a licence or insurance. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident. They want to hear from anyone who saw the incident take place in York, or saw the suspect at any point. He is described as about 6ft tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and slight stubble. At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and dark trainer.

Anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage showing the red Citroen C1 as it was being driven from York towards Easingwold is also asked to get in touch.

Please email Robert.Oliver2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Robert Oliver. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230085988.