A planning inspector dismissed an appeal against Ryedale District Council's refusal of planning permission for the conversion of the White Swan at Thornton-Le-Clay to a five-bedroom family home.

The Save Our Swan campaign group have got the outcome they wanted following a six month wait since the appeal hearing which took place in November 2022.

Read next:

The White Swan closed in 2020 but hundreds of residents have backed calls for it to be reopened as a pub.

Agents for the appellants, Richard and Tracy Harrison, had argued that it would not be viable for the pub to reopen, and current trading conditions for all pubs are very difficult, with increases in almost all overheads.

The main criteria at the centre of the appeal case were whether the pub is both needed by the community, and whether suitable and accessible alternatives exist. In addition, it was explored whether the facility is indeed commercially viable and it was agreed that the pub could generate about £42,000 a year profit.

In dismissing the appeal the inspector said: "To my mind, the representations submitted during the planning application and appeal processes, which outline numerous economic and social benefits provided by and derived from the White Swan, provide a clear indication that when operational, it contributed to the vitality and well-being of the local community of Thornton-Le-Clay."

A spokesperson for Save Our Swan said: "It’s great news, after two years of campaigning, we are both pleased and relieved that the inspector came to this decision; and that he has set out detailed reasoning which aligned with our community group’s position and findings.

"The inspector acknowledged the amount of community support for our much-loved local pub; and supported the district council's original decision in November 2021, to refuse planning application for our local pub to be converted to a private dwelling.

"We feel that this is a forward thinking decision that will benefit the village for many years to come, providing a heart to our village and local community, as well as a service to other customers including tourism visitors to Ryedale."

Planning permission was originally sought by Mr and Mrs Harrison in April 2021, and was refused by Ryedale District Council Planning Committee in November of that year.

Following the refusal of the planning application, the owners who purchased the property in August 2020, were given six months to decide whether, or not, to appeal against the Ryedale District Council’s decision to refuse planning permission.