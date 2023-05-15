North Yorkshire Police were called on Saturday evening following reports of a Black BMW and Blue BMW driving on the beach at Filey.

A spokesperson said they had caused members of the public to leave in order to ensure their safety.

"Our Response Officers attended the location and promptly located the drivers who were visitors to the Filey.

"A warning was issued using powers under S.59 Police Reform Act 2002 - Using a Vehicle in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance. A S.59 warning is placed on both the driver and the vehicle and lasts for a period of 12 months. If the vehicle or driver is linked to a further report of Anti-social driving the vehicle will be seized by police.

Both of the drivers were also reported for careless driving an endorsable offence for which the standard penalty is 3 points and a £100 fine."