North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted arson at The Dales Market corner petrol station in Pateley Bridge.

Between 1.45am and 2.45am yesterday (May 14), two men walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station, placed a backpack in this area and have set it alight. The backpack then self-extinguished.

Yesterday afternoon officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have any information which may assist with the ongoing investigation including being able to identify the man in the released images.

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling, from Harrogate CID, said: “We’re treating this incident as deliberate and enquiries are continuing. Thankfully no one was injured, but we will be increasing police activity in the area to provide additional reassurance to the public.

“As part of the ongoing police investigation, I’m now appealing for people to come forward about any suspicious activity at the location on the night of Saturday 13 and in the early hours of Sunday 14 May."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jill.Cowling@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jill Cowling.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230086186 when passing on information.