And an MP in the city said it is "so important" that residents check if they are eligible to receive a support payment.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show around 15,600 households in York are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost-of-living payments.

They are among more than eight million households across the UK who will receive the support.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – is due to be made between April 25 and May 17 and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.

Those eligible include anyone who received any of the following benefits between January 26 and February 25 this year - universal credit, income-based jobseekers allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, working tax credit, child tax credit and pension credit.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said it is vital that people check if they receive pension credit.

The MP said: "It is so important for York residents to look at pension credit. If you receive pension credit, then you will automatically be in line for the first £301 cost-of-living payment.

“Pension credit is worth more than £3,500 per year on average and also ensures that those receiving this benefit could receive other benefits such as free sight tests and a free TV Licence.

Over 15,000 home sin York are due to receive the payments (Image: Newsquest)

“There are just three days left to sign up to pension credit in time to receive the first £301 cost-of-living payment. Please ask your friends and family if they receive pension credit, talking to each other is the most successful way of signing a new person up.

"Make sure everyone is aware and check eligibility, you can do this quickly and easily by going to the pension credit website or calling free on 0800 99 1234."

Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million individuals across the UK this summer – approximately 14,100 of these are based in York.

A further £300 is due for pensioners in receipt of winter fuel payments later this year.

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said the Government continues "to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable".

Ms Stride added that work is "the best route out of poverty", highlighting the work coach support scheme to help people boost their skills and progress in their careers.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "I know that times are tough, which is why a key focus of the Spring Budget was supporting people with the cost of living and helping people into well-paid work."

Estimates for the number of payments have been rounded to the nearest 100 households.