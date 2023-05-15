London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has launched its first named Azuma train as part of the fleet on the east coast route, connecting London with Yorkshire, the North East of England, and Scotland.

Named ‘Century’, it celebrates the firm’s history since the LNER brand first came into being in 1923.

The special livery was revealed this morning (May 15) at York railway station.

The new livery was unveiled today (Image: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire)

It features colleagues past and present through a photographic timeline of the last 100 years of LNER.

Throughout the century, LNER has named trains which have been globally iconic in their popularity including ‘Flying Scotsman’, ‘Mallard’ and ‘Sir Nigel Gresley’.

'a truly special moment'





David Horne, managing director at LNER, hailed the day as “a truly special moment for everyone at LNER”.

Speaking at the launch event today, David told The Press: “We brought the Azuma trains into service nearly four years ago now, but because of the pandemic we haven’t yet named one officially. We’re doing that today.

“We’re celebrating 100 years since the first LNER company was established and of course that went on to celebrate many things on the east coast route including here in York.”

On the new livery, he said: “We believe that the fantastic service that our staff provide to our passengers every day is an intrinsic part of the service that we offer.”

The Century arrives in York to the sound of trumpets (Image: LNER)

Following the pandemic, he said LNER has turned its attention to customer service.

The director said the firm is back running a full timetable and passenger numbers have continued to increase.

“We’ve got more people travelling now on the east coast route than there were before the pandemic,” he said.

“Here in York, we’re leading the way in terms of recovering the railway and returning the railway back to its full health.”

York losing Great British Railways HQ bid was 'really disappointing'





As The Press reported in March, York lost out to Derby in its bid to become the headquarters for Great British Railways, costing the city an estimated 1,600 new jobs and a £110 million boost to the economy.

David said: “It was really disappointing of course that York wasn’t chosen to be the headquarters of Great British Railways.

“Thank you to all the partners who put a lot of effort into that bid.

“But York is going to have an important place in the future of Great British Railways, wherever the headquarters is. We’ve got the skills.

"We’ve got the organisations here in York to really develop the railway of the future - that’s the important thing.

"It’s where the work gets done, here in York - and where we bring people together to create the railway of the future.”

The new Century train arrived in York to the sound of trumpets and sight of fans waving flags.

It was driven by one of LNER’s newest qualified drivers, Jordan Cochrane.

Also present was Matthew Delaney, the great grandson of Doncaster-born Joseph Duddington who drove the Mallard in 1938 to set the world speed steam record of 126mph, which was never surpassed.

Joseph Duddington features in the Century’s livery.

The new livery (Image: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire)

Matthew said that seeing his great grandfather on the side of the train by the firm he worked for, and on the line he used to drive was a “really proud moment”.

'Thrilling' to feature in new design

LNER staff members Carolyn Sheard, Jennifer Kilton, and Euan McHardy also feature in the livery.

Carolyn, who lives near Leeds, said: “I don’t know if we’ll be around for another 100 years, but the train certainly will.

“It’s thrilling to have been chosen.”

Carolyn Sheard features in the livery (Image: LNER)

Tim Dunn, rail historian and presenter of The Architecture of the Railways Built was also at today’s launch.

He told The Press: “This is the very latest in a very long line of named trains. Naming a train is so important however, because it gives people a feel to them.

“It makes people think about the history of the train they are looking at - and that name tells a story.”