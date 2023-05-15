To make it as easy as possible, ‘knife amnesty’ bins are being installed in police stations in York, Scarborough, Malton, Northallerton, Harrogate and Skipton police stations.

It’s part of a week-long campaign of police activity – in North Yorkshire and York and right across the country.

The public can wrap an unwanted knife in thick paper or cardboard as a safety precaution and take it directly to one of the locations. You do not have to give your name or any other details – just drop it in the clearly-marked bin.

The amnesty bins will be in place from today (May 15) until Sunday (May 21).

A permanent knife bin is also available in Harrogate, between Asda car park and Dragon Road car park, close to the recycling bins.

Officers said the aim of the bins is not only to reduce knife crime, but also give reassurance to people who simply want to dispose of unwanted knives and sharp objects – such as old kitchen knives, or unused work tools – safely and securely.

Taking a knife out of circulation prevents it from falling into the wrong hands, helping to keep communities safer.

In addition to the amnesty bins, throughout the week police will be speaking to young people to educate them about the dangers of knife crime. They will also be carrying out high-visibility patrols, stop and searches and other enforcement activity in areas linked to possible knife crime.

Detective Superintendent Andrea Kell, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It only takes one knife in the wrong hands to cause serious injury or even death. Knives destroy lives, it’s as simple as that.

“Every knife placed in an amnesty bin is one less knife that could be used as a lethal weapon on the streets. That’s why I’m urging everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to dispose of them this week.

“Our officers and staff use every tactic available to reduce the number of knife incidents, but we can't do it alone. By working together with our partners and the public we are more effective, responsive and can take steps to prevent people carrying and using knives.

“As well as disposing of knives safely, we need our communities to support us in giving information about those who carry them.

"Please, do the right thing – you might save a life. Contact us on 101, through our website or anonymously via Fearless.org or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“While campaigns like this are important to highlight the dangers of knives, please be reassured that North Yorkshire and York are very safe places.”