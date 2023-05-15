The old Newby Wiske Hall near Northallerton has become outdoor education activity provider PGL’s newest centre, with more than 20 different activities on offer.

While retaining the features of the Victorian building, the firm has brought a modern, innovative and forward thinking approach to the rest of the centre, allowing the adventure to begin, the moment children enter the hall.

Newby Wiske Hall

Anthony Jones, CEO of PGL, said: “We have spent a great deal of time ensuring that each aspect of Newby Wiske Hall was exciting and adventurous for children and a great experience for teachers.

“With the new concepts indoors, and the amazing activities in the beautiful grounds of the hall outside, we feel this will enrich young people’s lives for many years to come.”

Just some of the activities on offer (Image: PGL)

At the heart of the design are accommodation and leader lounges with rooms featuring new ‘bunk pods’, individual sleeping areas, bring a flavour of the outside indoors, with climbing holds to help children climb the bunks and chalk pouches for storing personal items. Adjustable LED lighting also means each child can customise their own bed space. All rooms have ensuite bathroom facilities and individual assigned storage space.

For their accommodation, teacher rooms have been given new bespoke bed designs with a mix of single bedded and twin-bedded rooms (with a privacy bed partition) and all are en-suite. PGL has also ensured for added comfort underfloor heating has been installed across the centre and for added security, rooms will be opened by key cards with teachers having master key cards for their students rooms.

The new bunk pods (Image: PGL)

Outside there is a host of exciting activities in place across the 38 acres of parkland at Newby Wiske Hall. With 20 different activities on offer there is plenty to keep children active, build confidence and encourage team building.

PGL say they have introduced three completely new activities at the hall with the Quick Jump seeing youngsters attached to a harness and stepping out into the air, free falling until the harness slows and gently brings them to land.

Newby Wiske Hall has its very own on-centre lake and as well as raft-building and canoeing there will be an opportunity, as the weather gets warmer, to try out the new Aqua Park.

Exploring the grounds around the hall, PGL’s Laser Tag will see groups working in teams in the woods with their own laser guns and vests.

The Quick Jump (Image: PGL)

Mr Jones said: “We really see Newby Wiske Hall as the blueprint for our future centre designs, ensuring adventure is at every step of the journey.

“We are excited by the responses we’ve had already and look forward to welcoming more and more schools and groups over the coming months and years.”

North Yorkshire Police moved its headquarters from Newby Wiske to Northallerton’s Alverton Court in 2017.