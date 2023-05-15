North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a road traffic collision (RTC) which occurred in Huntington Road.

The collision happened on the roundabout of Huntington Road and the link road at around 2.55pm on Thursday May 1.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A white van collided with a pedal cyclist, but the van didn’t stop at the collision. It’s believed that the van’s registration plate included the letters CYC.

"The cyclist received a minor leg injury following the collision.

"We’re now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about the white van so we can trace the driver."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pc 903 Alan Mason.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crime stoppers by calling the team on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230084920 when passing on any information.