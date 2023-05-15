North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened at Dusk café bar in New Street, York on March 22 when a member of staff was assaulted.

Officers believe the man in the image may have important information that could assist their investigation.

If you are the man in the image or can help officers identify him, please email mark.reid@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Mark Reid 1219.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230051237.