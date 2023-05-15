North Yorkshire Police officers in York have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following a break in at a clothing store in High Petergate.

The incident happened in the early hours of April 24, when the store was broken into and around £600 worth of goods were stolen.

If you can help identify the man or have any other information that could assist the investigation, email mark.reid@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Another CCTV image release by police officers (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Mark Reid 1219.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230072754 when passing on any information.