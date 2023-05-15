Naomi Sharp, 18, finished a "fantastic" fourth at the recent English Acro Gymnastics Championships in County Durham.

Competing at international FIG Age Grade 12-18, Naomi’s trio qualified for the final in second position. This included a "brilliant" balance routine scoring 26.050 in qualifying, to place her top in England for this routine.

With qualifying scores discounted for the final round, Naomi performed a combined routine to finish just outside the medals in fourth position overall.

Reflecting on her performance, Naomi said she was "disappointed" to just lose out on a medal but was "pleased with a great weekend of routines".

Andrew Sharp, Naomi's dad, said: "Timing is everything and delivering the performance at the moment that mattered in the English Championships, leaves Naomi’s trio ranked fourth best in England."

Naomi Sharp competed in the international FIG Age Grade 12-18 (Image: Supplied)

Naomi, a final year student at All Saints RC Sixth Form in York, has already competed all over the UK and has represented Yorkshire at a national level.

Last month, the gymnast also competed abroad for the first time at the Flanders International Acro Cup (FIAC) in Belgium. Eighteen countries were represented at the event in Puurs-St-Amands, near Brussels, with Naomi finishing 21st out of 47 partnerships.

Andrew added: "Naomi makes the trip from York to train in Wakefield five days a week, three hours each day, a massive investment of time.

"Wakefield Gymnastics Club is one of the leading acrobatic gymnastics clubs in the country, with international coaches guiding Naomi’s intense training programme."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Naomi, who was 15 at the time, turned her skills to helping to create "stunning" pictures using water and light after the Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of gymnastic competitions.

Due to no prospect of upcoming competitions or practice due to Covid restrictions, Naomi turned her gymnastics skills to a photographic collaboration.

The youngster joined renowned dance photographer, Simon Wright, of GB Dancestars, in Sheffield, for a water-based photo shoot.

Naomi joined renowned dance photographer Simon Wright of GB Dancestars for the water-based pictures (Image: Simon Wright)

Speaking at the time, Andrew said: "Naomi’s photographs display grace and power in some captivating shots that combine the creative use of water and light with the artistry of gymnastics to produce seamless flowing motion.

“Her story can be a lesson for us all. Life will always throw us challenges, but get back up, dust yourself down and go again.”