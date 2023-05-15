After a "hugely successful" York Christmas Market in 2022, Make It York have confirmed that plans are underway for Christmas 2023, with the popular market set to return on November 16 to December 22.

Following last year's 30th anniversary celebrations, the alpine chalets will return to line Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square, creating a "festive wonderland" of local traders and artisan products.

In 2022, York’s Christmas activities influenced 75 per cent of visitors to come to York, with 49 per cent of visitors visiting for the Christmas market alone. Traffic to the Christmas content on the Visit York website exceeded 515,000 views, with Visit York social channels reaching over 3.9 million in November and December. There were also over 194 pieces of media coverage, which had a combined reach of over 91 million.

Make It York’s research into 2022 also demonstrated that York Christmas Market had a positive impact on other businesses within the city, as 87 per cent of visitors spent their time in York shopping within the Christmas Market itself, with 93 per cent then shopping elsewhere in the city and 80 per cent eating and drinking in venues away from the market.

Applications for retail businesses to get involved in this year's York Christmas Market are now open. The deadline for applications is the May 26.