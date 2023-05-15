TWO women have been rescued from a crash on a major Ryedale road.
North Yorkshire Police officers were called to the A170 at Thornton-le-Dale following a collision between a car and a caravan at 9.15am today (May 15).
Crews from Kirbymoorside and Malton responded to the crash, rescuing two elderly women from the vehicle via a roof removal.
Both were taken to hospital after suffering serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The road re-opened shortly after 12:30pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Kirbymoorside and Malton responded to reports of a car which had impacted an unhitched caravan head on.
"Crews released two females aged 80 from the car, via a roof removal, who were taken to hospital via road ambulance with spinal injuries and shock.
"Crews then removed the car from the caravan. Crews used a winch, edraulic cutters, sharps protection and glass management to deal with the incident.
