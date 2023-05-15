North Yorkshire Police officers were called to the A170 at Thornton-le-Dale following a collision between a car and a caravan at 9.15am today (May 15).

Police remain on the scene, and have advised drivers in the area to find an alternative route as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re at the scene of a collision on the A170 at Thornton-le-Dale, involving a car and a caravan, which happened at 9.15am today.

“If you’re driving in the area, please find an alternative route, as this road may be shut for some time.”