A CRASH that has been partly blocking a major road in York has now been cleared.
A crash on the York outer ring road that has been affecting the A1237 both ways with it partially blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident between Strensall Road and Haxby Road has now been cleared.
Drivers are being advised that traffic should be returning to normal.
