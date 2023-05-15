Mike Cotton, producer of The Traitors, was speaking at the BAFTAs last night, as the show, presented by Claudia Winkleman, picked up the award for Best Reality Show.

Following the event, he told audiences what they have to look forward to from the upcoming second series.

Speaking to The Sun, Mike said: “It's going to be totally different for series two, like all good murder mysteries.

"Everybody knows how to play the game now. We'll have to turn it on its head.

"There are always twists and turns of the game. There will be new twists and turns, there is so much more we can do with it."

Claudia Winkleman will return as the show’s host, despite initially advising producers not to make another series.

She said: “We were incredibly lucky, we had a incredible cast.

"I suggested to the producers to leave It there - it's quite nice to walk away and be done, to which they replied, 'Are you ill?'"

However, following the announcement of the second series in February, she said she couldn’t wait to return to The Traitors.

Claudia added: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately."