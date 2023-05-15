Emily Caffrey, from Harrogate, will be undertaking a triathlon that has been put on for participants with disabilities. Emily has cerebral palsy and will be doing a 50-metre swim, a 1500-metre bike ride and a 800-metre run with her walker.

The money raised will go to the RAF Benevolent Fund, a charity close to Emily’s heart, having been supported by the fund.

Emily said: "I’m raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund because they have helped me so much in the past.

Emily will be taking on the challenge on May 21 (Image: Supplied)

"They paid for a specially adapted horse riding saddle for me, contributed towards my special trike and also helped to get my mum and dad’s house adapted to make things easier."

Emily’s father Jon Caffrey served in the RAF Police for 22 years before retiring in May 2019, meaning the family were eligible for support from the fund.

To support Emily's effort on May 21, visit: bit.ly/3Og1Wo1