The collision, on the A165 near Muston at 12.15am, involved a man aged in his early 30s from Scarborough who was riding a black Honda motorcycle, and a woman aged in her late teens from Bridlington, plus two passengers, in the white Ford Focus she was driving.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious leg and arm injuries.

The driver and her passengers were uninjured.

The stretch of road was closed until 4am to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene and for both vehicles to be recovered.

Witnesses to the collision, motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1. Please quote reference number 12230086139.