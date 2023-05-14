Police are appealing for information after an 'off-road' motorbike was stolen from a residential street in Acomb.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that an 'Off Road Made 2 Race" motorbike in the colours red and white was stolen from Monarch Way, on Friday, May 12, at 11.40pm.

The motorbike does not display a number plate.

If you have any information to assist the investigating officer or locate this motorbike can you please call 101 and quote reference number 12230085612