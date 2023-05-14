Police are appealing for information after an 'off-road' motorbike was stolen from a residential street in Acomb.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that an 'Off Road Made 2 Race" motorbike in the colours red and white was stolen from Monarch Way, on Friday, May 12, at 11.40pm.
The motorbike does not display a number plate.
Read Next:
- Filey beach closes after 'possible' human bones are discovered
- Harrogate: Body of a missing woman found in River Nidd
If you have any information to assist the investigating officer or locate this motorbike can you please call 101 and quote reference number 12230085612
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article