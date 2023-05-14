The UK finished second bottom after only scoring 24 points from both the jury and public vote, only placing them above Germany's metal act.

The I Wrote A Song singer took to social media to express her feelings after the Liverpool show.

Mae Muller said: “I just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey.

“Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

This disappointing result comes just one year after Sam Ryder rose to fame after placing second with his hit song Space Man.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulates Swedish Eurovision act Loreen after 'fantastic' show

The BBC were quick to offer well-wished to the young UK artist, tweeting: “Mae, we’re so proud of you and everything you’ve achieved at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent his congratulations to winner Loreen after Sweden's stunning win saw them become the joint-most successful Eurovision nation along with Ireland.

Sunak wrote: “Liverpool, you’ve done the United Kingdom and Ukraine proud.

“What a fantastic celebration for #Eurovision2023 Congratulations @Loreen_Talhaoui. Sweden it’s over to you.”